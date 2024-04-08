Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform”

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PARA. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Paramount Global from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.79.

NASDAQ PARA opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is -19.61%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

