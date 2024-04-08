Pasofino Gold (CVE:VEIN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.57

Pasofino Gold Limited (CVE:VEIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Pasofino Gold Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.43. The firm has a market cap of C$63.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Pasofino Gold Company Profile

Pasofino Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option to acquire 49% interest in the Dugbe gold project covering an area of 2,559 square kilometers situated in southern Liberia. The company was formerly known as Enforcer Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pasofino Gold Limited in October 2019.

