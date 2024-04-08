Pax Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $147.75 million and $1.38 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002572 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000038 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 147,734,649 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.