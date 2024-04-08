Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$53.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.35.

TSE PPL opened at C$48.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$38.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.46. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.47 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0374298 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

