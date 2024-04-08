PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.3 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $169.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.