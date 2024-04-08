PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 3.7% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $169.63. 1,281,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,811,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.55.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.83.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

