Perceptive Advisors Llc Buys 37,712 Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Stock

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 37,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $178,754.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,275,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,967,533.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 309,847 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $1,267,274.23.

On Monday, April 1st, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 8,374 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $27,215.50.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.38. 1,033,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,043. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $11.97. The stock has a market cap of $257.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 47,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

