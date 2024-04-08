Perennial Advisors LLC Acquires 578 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 2.4% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $224.69. 733,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,044,780. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.03. The firm has a market cap of $162.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $231.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of American Express from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.