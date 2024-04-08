Perennial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 154.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,623 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,757 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,177 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.8% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.19.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,907,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,004,116. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $102.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.10 and its 200 day moving average is $93.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

