Perennial Advisors LLC Buys 2,243 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,533,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,344,000 after purchasing an additional 143,800 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% in the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 246,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after purchasing an additional 102,215 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 76.4% in the third quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 241,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,596. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.96. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $58.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2019 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

