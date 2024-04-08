Perennial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Perennial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 37,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 244.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 38,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 27,142 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 144.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VAW traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $204.10. 39,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,199. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.04. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $162.48 and a 12-month high of $205.99.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

