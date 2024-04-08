Perennial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,796,756. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day moving average is $76.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2479 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

