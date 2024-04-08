Perennial Advisors LLC Has $7.65 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,787 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 1.9% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BTIG Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.77.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $266.98. 1,998,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,467. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.77. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $192.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.74%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

