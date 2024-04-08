Perennial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,665 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.6% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 134 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total value of $368,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,614 shares in the company, valued at $23,542,999.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,718 shares of company stock worth $5,950,143 in the last 90 days. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Melius raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.33.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $275.95. 913,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,954. The stock has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $213.80 and a twelve month high of $291.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.70.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

