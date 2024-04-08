Perennial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:JMST traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.58. The company had a trading volume of 386,112 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.64.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

