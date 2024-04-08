Perennial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VEA traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.01. 12,004,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,422,780. The firm has a market cap of $123.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average is $46.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $50.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

