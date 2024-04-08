Perennial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Busey Bank increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Busey Bank now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.11.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,570. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.43.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

