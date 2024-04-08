Perennial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Perennial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after acquiring an additional 794,328 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,670,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,849,000 after acquiring an additional 198,008 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,902,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,420,028,000 after purchasing an additional 288,234 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,242,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,261,327,000 after buying an additional 77,187 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.74 on Monday, hitting $246.59. The company had a trading volume of 363,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,280. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.58.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

