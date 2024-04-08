Perennial Advisors LLC Sells 1,001 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Perennial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,716 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Comcast by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after acquiring an additional 121,279 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth $8,868,000. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 42.8% during the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.72. 12,604,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,164,287. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

