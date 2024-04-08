Perennial Advisors LLC Sells 911 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Perennial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Busey Bank boosted its stake in Blackstone by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Busey Bank now owns 5,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 37,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $1,284,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.97.

Shares of BX traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.41. 1,412,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,676,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.70 and a 200-day moving average of $116.76. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.92 and a fifty-two week high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

