Perennial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Perennial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,790,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDG stock traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,232.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,718. The company has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,172.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1,022.60. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $714.98 and a 12 month high of $1,246.22.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total transaction of $39,447,888.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,872,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,872,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total value of $3,066,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,480 shares of company stock worth $100,102,829. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,137.73.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

