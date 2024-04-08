Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Bought by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. owned about 0.08% of Perion Network worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 28,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Perion Network by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 60,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Perion Network by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Perion Network by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 71,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Perion Network by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,435,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,960,000 after purchasing an additional 26,181 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Perion Network Stock Down 37.2 %

Shares of PERI opened at $13.26 on Monday. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $42.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $26.95. The firm has a market cap of $612.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Perion Network had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $234.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.