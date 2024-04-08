Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.47

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$15.47 and last traded at C$15.40, with a volume of 32852 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on PEY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. ATB Capital set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.11.
Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 0.4 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total transaction of C$509,250.00. In related news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total value of C$509,250.00. Also, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 2,700 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total transaction of C$39,150.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,660 shares of company stock worth $2,586,675. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
