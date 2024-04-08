Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,825 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $311,238,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE opened at $26.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.85 billion, a PE ratio of 74.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.10.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

