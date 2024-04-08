Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $316,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $49.23 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average is $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

