Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $0.17 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 98.12% and a negative net margin of 59.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 243,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105,783 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 962,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 378,339 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 649,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 305.7% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 20,609,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 15,529,543 shares during the last quarter. 40.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Further Reading

