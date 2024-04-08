Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 101 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CINF. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at about $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at about $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 33,270 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $121.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $124.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

