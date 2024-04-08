Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ VONG opened at $86.11 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $87.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.65.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.