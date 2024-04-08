Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Has $322,000 Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,239,000 after purchasing an additional 227,681 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,332,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,582,000 after purchasing an additional 47,256 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Unilever by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 733,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,216,000 after purchasing an additional 74,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 131,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE UL opened at $48.20 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average of $48.68.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.