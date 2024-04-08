Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $205.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.21 and its 200 day moving average is $189.46. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

