Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $334.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.23 and a 1-year high of $340.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

