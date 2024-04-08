Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,101,476.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,101,476.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 4.1 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $100.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.71. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.80 and a 12 month high of $106.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.17.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

