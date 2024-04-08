Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.56.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $114.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $114.93.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

