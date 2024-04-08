Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Buys 20,704 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 4,894.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,704 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,427,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,103,000 after purchasing an additional 289,480 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,086,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,512,000 after purchasing an additional 253,771 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,138,000 after purchasing an additional 207,366 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 437,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,820,000 after purchasing an additional 155,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $18,206,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.37. The company had a trading volume of 254,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,440. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.46. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.50 and a 12 month high of $105.58.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

