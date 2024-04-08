Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $106.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,830,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,913. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.68. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $110.93.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

