Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,043 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $45,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Trading Down 0.4 %

ORCL stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,117,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,912,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $132.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.