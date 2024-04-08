Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $337,000 Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 811.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.58.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $217.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,478,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,155. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.29.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

