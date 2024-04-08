Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

IUSB traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.00. 4,484,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,553,772. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average is $44.83.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1503 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.