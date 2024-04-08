Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Makes New $392,000 Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,637 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,175 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $91.06. 1,654,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,130. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $95.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.17 and a 200 day moving average of $91.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2827 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

