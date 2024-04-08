Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 13,118 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,118 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569,304 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $577,800,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234,737 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.62. 3,165,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,606,098. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.75 and a 200 day moving average of $106.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

