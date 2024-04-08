Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 2,343 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,866,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,444. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.21. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

