Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 282 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 29,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 91,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:KO traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $59.28. 10,282,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,014,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average is $58.42.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.23%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

