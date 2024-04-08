Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Takes $305,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.36. 206,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,813. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $81.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.