Plains GP Holdings, L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3175 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.

Plains GP has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,057,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,623. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average is $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.33%. Research analysts predict that Plains GP will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Plains GP by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,007 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,254,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,722 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,229,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,133 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Plains GP by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,094,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,740,000 after acquiring an additional 747,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Plains GP by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,484,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,178,000 after acquiring an additional 578,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

PAGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

