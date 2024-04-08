Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $3.25.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PLUG. UBS Group downgraded Plug Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Plug Power from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Marathon Capitl reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.05.

Plug Power stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. Plug Power has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $13.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 153.57%. The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Plug Power’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in Plug Power by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

