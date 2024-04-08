Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) shot up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.63. 256,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,150,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSNY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.36.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSNY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

