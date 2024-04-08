Polymath (POLY) Hits Market Cap of $103.30 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Polymath has a total market cap of $103.30 million and approximately $15,270.64 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 23% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.48 or 0.00144294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00008227 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.12072525 USD and is up 18.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $12,164.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

