Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) were up 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.75 and last traded at $52.83. Approximately 57,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 216,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.26.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRAX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

The company has a market cap of $717.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.37 and a 200 day moving average of $31.73.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 151.02% and a negative net margin of 5,037.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 21,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.7% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 8,780,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after acquiring an additional 849,362 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the second quarter valued at $10,079,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 135.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,564,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after buying an additional 3,199,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 265.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,098,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after buying an additional 3,705,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

