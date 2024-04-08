Price Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 794,780 Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 794,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,651,000. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF comprises about 10.0% of Price Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Price Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 219,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 46,477 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Price Performance

BOTZ stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $30.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,529. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.78.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

