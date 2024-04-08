Price Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 736,060 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 736,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $79,796,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 35.3% of Price Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Price Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after buying an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.51. 728,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,563,441. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.10. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

